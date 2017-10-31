MERCED COUNTY

Police looking for 268 painting and drawings stolen from parking lot in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for a collection of artwork stolen from a North Valley parking lot.

Police are on the lookout for 268 paintings and drawings of trees by Argentinian artist Maximo Gonzalez that were taken from the Maple Inn parking lot in Los Banos.

The public should be on the lookout for large, brown cardboard boxes wrapped in colored tape.


The artist said the collection took him six years to create and he is pleading for its return. The paintings are all signed by Maximo Gonzalez.

If you know the whereabouts of the paintings, see any boxes, or hear of anyone selling paintings please call the authorities.
