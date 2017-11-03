MARIJUANA

Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Banos Police say they found nearly 1,000 plants inside of a Los Banos home. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Los Banos Police say they found nearly 1,000 plants inside of a Los Banos home.

"It's illegitimate. Obviously it's for the purpose of sales and it's not something you're seeing for medicinal purpose," said Sgt. Justin Melden.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Matias Menera Flores after the Merced area gang enforcement team served a search warrant at the home along Driftwood Avenue.

Police say this all happened steps from a playground. Inside the home, the growers were using illegal electrical bypass to steal hundreds of dollars' worth of power that could have sparked a fire at any time. Los Banos detectives say these large scale grows are becoming all too common.

"It is something we're seeing an increase of within the last few years. We've had about 50 in the city limits," said Sgt. Melden.

Authorities say it is not just in Los Banos but in all of Merced County.

Sheriff Vern Warnke took photos and says massive illegal grows are prevalent throughout all of the county.

He is pushing for a maximum of six plants to be allowed indoors and growers would need to work with licensed electricians

"The houses are close enough together. It's conceivable. House goes up in flames--start a chain reaction. We don't want that to happen. Do it right, do it legal," said Sgt. Melden.

However, with recreational marijuana sales becoming legal in a couple of months. Warnke still believes illegal grows will be a problem.

"I'm looking at going at the landowners themselves for allowing this to happen if it continues. We've got to stop this," said Sgt. Melden.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marijuanamercedillegal drugsLos BanosMercedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIJUANA
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Sheriff: 2 briefly escape jail to visit girlfriends, smoke pot
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies shut down marijuana grow operation near Sanger
Fire gutted house in Northwest Fresno, appeared to have been used to grow marijuana
More marijuana
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon
Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
What is the green mile?
Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Show More
Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary
Californians who attended Route 91 are eligible for victim relief funds from both California and Nevada
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
City of Fresno making a half a million dollar gamble on Temperance Flat Dam Project
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
More Video