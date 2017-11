Police are looking for the driver who crashed into a couple's garage in Northeast Fresno. It happened around midnight at a home on Cedar and El Paso.Officers said a Ford truck was going northbound on Cedar and hit a light pole, crossed over a curb, and drove over a frontage road into a home's garage door on El Paso.The truck struck another pickup that was parked in the driveway.The home was damaged and a couple was inside the home but was not hurt.