POLITICS

360 PHOTOS: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington

A woman holds a sign reading "Women Unite" while attending a rally in Washington D.C., January, 21, 2017. (Mike Waterhouse/ABC Owned Stations)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, we're putting you in the center of the action -- virtually.



We snapped some 360 photos from the rally on Independence Avenue near the Capitol, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a rally and march in support of women's rights. Many in attendance were wearing the knit pink, cat-eared hats that have become the symbol of the event.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore were on hand as well, with several of them speaking onstage.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestwomenpresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
Load Comments
Related
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
POLITICS
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
North Carolina man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
North Fork residents bracing for more rain while still recovering from previous flooding
Tule River flows through Porterville as more water released from Lake Success
Show More
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Amtrak seeks public input for new Sacramento-Fresno train option
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
More Photos