Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video

Screen shot of a video posted to YouTube from Students For Life (Students For Life )

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Video taken by 'Fresno State Students for Life' shows the professor trying to scrub out a pro-life message written in chalk during a verbal confrontation.

In the video, the group first confronts other students who were wiping the chalk messages with their feet in an apparent attempt to erase the messages. Those student told the camera person that a teacher had told them to "get rid of it."


After an argument with Dr. Greg Thatcher, a professor in the Department of Public Health, he is seen attempting to erase the messages himself on the sidewalk with his shoe.

In the video, while Dr. Thatcher is wiping away a chalk statement, he said, "This is our part of free speech."

Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Fresno State Students for Life against Dr. Greg Thatcher for what they are calling "his clear violation of the group's free speech rights."

On Thursday afternoon, Fresno State issued the following response:


------

