POLITICS

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday this month.
George H.W. Bush turns 93 on June 12.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
If you're viewing on our news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage and a lifetime of accomplishments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel good
Load Comments
POLITICS
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
CA legislature pushing bill to help fund fairs across state
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
340 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Show More
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Mother grieves over son killed by Fresno Police
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
More News
Top Video
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
340 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
More Video