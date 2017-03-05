POLITICS

Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim

Representative Devin Nunes says the alleged wiretaps are part of the ongoing investigation into Russia. (KFSN)

Representative Devin Nunes says the alleged wiretaps are part of the ongoing investigation into Russia.

He says it will be very problematic and unprecedented if the executive branch of government spied on a political party or candidate. But he says, at this point, it's hard to make any assumptions because there's no hard evidence.

"I think it's good that he's using Twitter, going directly to the American public," he said. "If he would have worded it a little differently, it would have had more of an impact. And the big question is whether or not these press reports are true, which I will tell you, for the most part in the last few weeks, we've been chasing a lot of press reports and we have no idea if they're true or not."

Nunes says the investigation into Russia has been ongoing for several years and says one year ago he expressed to the Obama Administration that it was the biggest intelligence failure since 9/11.
