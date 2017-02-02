Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1734082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and city leaders address Fresno's immigration policy

Amidst the on-going debate in Washington and across the country, city leaders came together to reassure Fresno's immigrant community.Mayor Lee Brand drew criticism after announcing that he would not make Fresno a so-called sanctuary city. On Thursday, he, along with Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria and Councilman Oliver Baines adressed the issue and wanted to ease fears that the police department will not enforce immigration laws and will not arrest anyone just because they are not an american citizen. It's a policy that has been in Fresno for 15 years."The only difference Fresno and other cities, who label themselves sanctuary cities, are only words with no clear definition," said Lee Brand, Fresno Mayor.Brand concluded by calling on lawmakers for immigration reform and a path to citizenship for immigrants.