FRESNO

Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities

EMBED </>More News Videos

Amidst the on-going debate in Washington and across the country, city leaders came together to reassure Fresno's immigrant community. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Amidst the on-going debate in Washington and across the country, city leaders came together to reassure Fresno's immigrant community.

Mayor Lee Brand drew criticism after announcing that he would not make Fresno a so-called sanctuary city. On Thursday, he, along with Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria and Councilman Oliver Baines adressed the issue and wanted to ease fears that the police department will not enforce immigration laws and will not arrest anyone just because they are not an american citizen. It's a policy that has been in Fresno for 15 years.
EMBED More News Videos

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and city leaders address Fresno's immigration policy


"The only difference Fresno and other cities, who label themselves sanctuary cities, are only words with no clear definition," said Lee Brand, Fresno Mayor.

Brand concluded by calling on lawmakers for immigration reform and a path to citizenship for immigrants.
Related Topics:
politicsfresnolee brandimmigrationimmigration reformFresno
Load Comments
FRESNO
500 Fresno homes without water as crews work to fix a broken pipe
Man severely beaten in west-central Fresno
Abandoned home fire to be investigated in west-central Fresno
Students at Gaston Middle School kicked off Black History Month
More fresno
POLITICS
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
More Politics
Top Stories
California snowpack at drought-busting 173 percent of average in Sierra Nevada, most since 1995.
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
500 Fresno homes without water as crews work to fix a broken pipe
Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal
Trump Pledges to 'Destroy' Law Blocking Political Activity by Churches
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis
Show More
1 hostage dead, another alert and talking, prison officials say
Abandoned home fire to be investigated in west-central Fresno
Man severely beaten in west-central Fresno
Violent protests erupt in Berkeley canceling Milo event
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
More News
Top Video
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Shadow: Punxsutawney Phil 'predicts' 6 more weeks of winter
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
Major agriculture business in Madera County accused of stealing water from an irrigation canal
More Video