Survey shows Congressman Devin Nunes still has strong support among constituents

Congressman Devin Nunes may be taking heat from all sides in Washington DC but you would not know it from the latest Action News poll conducted in Nunes' home district.Of Nunes' constituents polled 49-percent approve of the job he is doing in congress-- 32-percent do not.Fresno County GOP Chairman Fred Vanderhoof said the numbers reflect a pushback from Nunes supporters."Oh definitely-- the people are standing up. They're backing him up and they're seeing all the heat he's taking nationally."An Action News poll conducted a week ago among all Valley residents showed more people-- 42-percent approve to 40-percent disapproved of the job Nunes was doing.The 22nd Congressional District spans from Clovis to Tulare-- Republicans hold a 10-percent edge in voter registration.Fresno Democratic Congressman Jim Costa believes the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the presidential election has hurt Nunes' credibility."Well I wouldn't have handled it the way he did. The fact of the matter is there now is a sense of lack of credibility in whether or not the House Intelligence Committee can do its job."The poll showed Nunes' 50-percent constituents approve his handling of the investigation to 35-percent disapproval."The truth will come out eventually and I think Devin Nunes is on the side of the truth and we'll just have to wait a little bit longer," said Vanderhoof.Most of Nunes' constituents, 48-percent, believe he should remain as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, 34-percent do not.The poll numbers do not come as a big surprise-- Congressman Nunes won re-election in November with 68-percent of the vote.