CALIFORNIA

Trump march, rally in Huntington Beach turns violent as protesters attend

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Trump march and rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach turned violent at some points Saturday afternoon as protesters attended the event. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
A Trump march and rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach turned violent at some points Saturday afternoon as protesters attended the event.

The "Make America Great Again" march started around noon, and police said about 2,000 Trump supporters attended.

About 30 to 40 protesters, some from the Socialist Party USA, headed to the event to have their voices heard.

The march started out peaceful, but violence soon erupted when the protesters and supporters met. At one point, a woman was punched in the face by a man. An anti-Trump protester was then doused with pepper spray and other acts of violence were sparked.

The protesters wore masks and some were tackled, punched and kicked. One man who was beaten ended up jumping over a fence and running toward officers in an effort to get away from the crowd.

One protester, who wore his mask on camera, said it was a dangerous situation for them to be in.

"We're outnumbered one to 100 and these are not nice people we're dealing with. We put our hands behind our backs. We don't engage. We don't use violence. I may have a bruised rib or two," he said.

But Trump supporter Travis Guenther said someone came up to his "100-pound" wife and pepper sprayed her within close range.

"There was no fight. I'm an intellect. I can talk with anybody - no problem. But if you want to come and start a fight, I can fight. That's what that man got," he said.

Despite all the violence, there was some unity between the crowds. Some protesters and supporters were seen having civil discussions and even hugging.

Authorities said six people were detained, three arrested and one person required some medical attention.
Related Topics:
politicsrallyprotestPresident Donald Trumpviolencefightpepper spraycaught on camerabeachescaliforniaHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Trump rally, counter-protest to be held at Bolsa Chica State Beach
CALIFORNIA
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Dine-and-dash dater strikes again
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
More california
POLITICS
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
House GOP abruptly pulls Donald Trump's health care bill
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Fresno City Council kills resolution to officially oppose effort to declare California a Sanctuary State
More Politics
Top Stories
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Three Freno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
Show More
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Porterville, USGS says
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catering van at Fresno City College
Multiple power outages in Fresno County after car crashes into power pole
Man hospitalized after shooting himself while driving in Downtown Fresno
Clovis West Girls Basketball wins State Title 44-40 over Archbishop Mitty
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
Three Freno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition
More Video