Best party appetizers

When you're the one throwing the party, you can help your friends keep their New Year's resolutions by serving hors d'oeuvres that are delicious and healthier. Consumer Reports' team of food experts nibbled their way through 72 heat-and- eat hors d'oeuvres, then asked "Are they tasty, better for you, and worth the price?"

The team's nutritional bar is high, but in the end they found a number of worthy snacks to serve at your next soiree. Our top eight picks were about 50 calories or less. So your guests can eat about ten and still stick to their diets.

Some of the best? Trader Joe's Chicken Gyoza Potstickers have just 29 calories per piece. Tasters note their moist filling of chicken, cabbage, garlic, and ginger. Serve with lower-sodium soy sauce and fresh chopped scallions, and your guests will know you care.

Two flaky treats from Saffron Road - Saag Paneer and Vegetable samosas - get high marks for their crispy phyllo outsides and tasty veggie insides. And both have around 45 calories each. And a bargain at just 18 cents per piece, SeaPak's Butterfly Shrimp is a crunchy breaded nibble with a soft shrimp inside.

Helping your guests stay healthy for the holiday-- that's really something to celebrate. According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, when you go to a buffet hungry, you tend to eat the MOST of the food you take FIRST. So hit the crudité and save the cheese plate for last.
