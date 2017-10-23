U.S. & WORLD

Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"

EMBED </>More Videos

Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK --
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." It says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.

The retailer's holiday plans also include a new e-gift service, adding kiosks to its stores that focus on impulse presents, and launching a wallet feature to its app. It's also adding more weekend deals as shoppers focus on holiday buying on the weekend, not the weekdays.

While all retailers need to worry about online growth and the expansion of Amazon, Target is spending $7 billion over three years to remodel old stores, open small ones in cities and college towns and offer faster delivery for online orders.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldtargetshoppingchristmasthanksgiving
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Tale of two toilets, consider water-efficiency
Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge
More Shopping
Top Stories
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Show More
Fresno Police Skywatch Helicopter Crew gets hit with green laser and pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a West-central Fresno home
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
More Video