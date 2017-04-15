17th annual Ranch Rodeo held in Clovis

The 103rd Clovis Rodeo is now less than two weeks away, but for fans who couldn't wait any longer they got a bit of a sneak preview of what to expect.The 17th annual Ranch Rodeo took place at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday. Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state took part in events that most competitors do every day working on cattle ranches.Close to 20 teams participated for up to $16,000 in prizes.Organizers say the Ranch Rodeo is just another part of the month long activities leading up to the big weekend.