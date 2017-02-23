SOCIETY

90-year-old woman marks birthday with skiing at China Peak

A skier who knows China Peak Resort very well celebrated a big milestone on the slopes Thursday. (KFSN)

CHINA PEAK (KFSN) --
A skier who knows China Peak Resort very well celebrated a big milestone on the slopes Thursday.

Joane Bettosini turned 90-years-old recently and Thursday she marked the big day the same way she has for decades-- by skiing with family members.

Bettosini has been coming to China Peak since the late 50's and to call her relationship with skiing a "love affair" would be accurate. She met her late husband George at the top of a ski slope in Reno back in 1954. He came to the rescue of Bettosini and her sister when they got too scared to ski down from the top of the slope.

Bettosini said skiing is more than a sport, it's a way of life, and a way to a good life.
