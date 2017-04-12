FRESNO

AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

On Wednesday, dozens of Ag industry leaders gathered at Fresno State to talk about the future of water in our Valley. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Wednesday, dozens of Ag industry leaders gathered at Fresno State to talk about the future of water in our Valley.

This discussion comes less than 24 hours after federal officials with the Bureau of Reclamation announced Central Valley farmers will get 100-percent of the imported water they need to irrigate their crops. This announcement comes for the first time in more than a decade.

Fresno Irrigation District's General Manager, Gary Serrato, said, "Growers are now going to be able to plan what they're cropping patterns are going to be, what are they going to grow, are they going to have enough water."

Despite the recent record breaking snowpack and the flood release, initially there was only a 65-percent allocation south of the delta. Though some growers said this is encouraging it comes months after decisions were made for spring crops.

Congressmen Jim Costa and David Valadao were on hand to talk water conservation.

"Clearly water is the sustenance of life and where water flows food grows," said Costa.

Citing six years of drought conditions Costa said it is important to ensure we have enough water for the nation's top agricultural region.

"That's the discussion at hand as we try to balance the over drafting that's taking place versus the ability to plan for the future when we have good abundant years like this year."

"If we don't have water our communities don't do well, our farmers aren't able to produce crops, it's the foundation of our economy here," said Valadao.

New legislation authored by Valadao, called the Grow Act, calls for expanding infrastructure to capture more water and streamlines water storage project decision making.

"We have to get to the point where we have a stable water supply if we expect land values and jobs in communities to survive in the long term," said Valadao.
Related Topics:
societycalifornia waterwaterfresnoagriculturefresno stateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
New collaborative work space opened in Downtown Fresno
Part of Fresno Rescue Mission to be demolished and moved due to High-Speed Rail
New York Times highlights reasons to love Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Teen with Down syndrome gets 'Boy Meets World' birthday wish
Spring on the High Line
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe is ready to have a baby
Squirrel served cones daily at ice cream shop
More Society
Top Stories
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Part of Fresno Rescue Mission to be demolished and moved due to High-Speed Rail
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Show More
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher
Park Rangers using dog rescue in Yosemite National Park as warning to other pet owners
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
More News
Top Video
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
New collaborative work space opened in Downtown Fresno
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
More Video