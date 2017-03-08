SOCIETY

What celebrities and notable figures are saying about International Women's Day

(Shutterstock|Twitter)

From Sheryl Sandberg to Alicia Keys, celebrities are joining the conversation on International Women's Day.

Wednesday's holiday is meant to celebrate the achievements of women and raise support for women's rights. This year, there is also A Day Without A Woman, a demonstration organized by the group behind January's Women's March on Washington. It hopes to raise awareness of women's impact on the economy and social issues.

Some stars voiced general support for the holiday, sharing inspirational thoughts for women or reflecting on their female role models. Others talked about how they would be joining A Day Without A Woman demonstration.
