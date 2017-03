Hundreds came out to enjoy the 3rd annual spring Craft Beer Crawl in Old Town Clovis.Those who attended got a chance to taste samples from 14 breweries from around the state. There was live music and great food as people also got a chance to shop at local antique stores.Funds raised Sunday benefited promotions for the city as well as the cancer support group Pink Heels.If you missed out on the fun, the city plans to host a second beer crawl later this year.