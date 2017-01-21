Fresno Police holds outreach panel to connect with community

Fresno Police officers are trying to get a better understanding of youth in the community.The Police Training Institute held a free lunch panel Saturday to improve relations between youth in the area and police.The Fight Crime: Invest in Kids program is a partnership between the department and several youth groups, including Fresno Barrios Unidos. Efrain Botello is part of that group and was a panelist at the event."We're trying to work with the police officers, but we also expect for the police officers to work with us," he said. "Their job depends on us."The goal of the event was to come up with ways to de-escalate future conflict and increase positive interaction.