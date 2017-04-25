CLOVIS RODEO

Grey's Anatomy star hosts charity roping contest at Clovis Rodeo

You may know him as Doctor Richard Webber on ABC's hit series Grey's Anatomy-- but during Clovis Rodeo week James Pickens Junior is known for his charity work. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
You may know him as Doctor Richard Webber on ABC's hit series Grey's Anatomy-- but during Clovis Rodeo week James Pickens Junior is known for his charity work.

"My wife and I have been involved in a number of charitable organizations but it was just a written check and we wanted to do more."

For an eighth year the actor and philanthropist is hosting a charity roping event aimed at raising money and awareness to impact today's youth.

"We need to focus more on our young people that have taken the bottom rung on the ladder in terms of our community and what we're doing culturally. We have to come back to the values that we had," said Pickens.

This is the third year the James Pickens Jr. Foundation has partnered with the Clovis Rodeo. Since that partnership with the Rodeo the event has grown exponentially-- more than 60 teams are coming out for charity roping.

"It's been a great marriage-- it speaks for itself the guys keep coming back every year," said Pickens.

From Pro-Am to open roping-- teams saddled up for the cause-- proving, much like the cowboy way of life, the Clovis Rodeo is much more than riding.

"The folks here in the Clovis community have been so wonderful and gracious in embracing us in the day and a half were here and I always look forward to it," said Pickens.

Next up is the Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive Wednesday April 26th starting at 5 A.M.
