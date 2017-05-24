SOCIETY

Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack

A woman places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

As the world sends its support and assistance after the devastating attack in Manchester, two homeless men are being recognized for their heroic efforts during the tragedy.

Stephen Jones had been sleeping near the arena hosting the Ariana Grande concert where the explosion took place and quickly began helping victims of the attack, according to AFP.


"They needed the help, I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help," Jones said. "It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that."

Chris Parker, 33, was another one of the people who sprung into action and helped victims of the attack who helped victims.

Crowdfunding pages were set up to honor both men for their courageous efforts. A GoFundMe page has already raised over 35,100 pounds (roughly just over $45,000) for Parker. A JustGiving page has raised over 36,000 pounds (about $47,000) for Jones.

"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," Jones said.
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanmanchester explosionu.s. & worldhomeless
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Workout tips for frequent flyers
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
Students honored for saving classmate with autism from drowning
In the wake of Manchester concert bombing officials talk about security
More Society
Top Stories
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
Homeless man shot in apparent robbery attempt in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Man killed in Fresno hit and run crash
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts, faces up to 20 years in prison
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Show More
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Firefighters battled 2 alarm house fire in Fresno County
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos