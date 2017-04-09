PETS

Hundreds of cats play witness as California couple renews wedding vows

Jay and Charity Jones celebrated 15 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the Cat House on the Kings near Parlier. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Cat House on the Kings is celebrating a major milestone by commemorating a one-of-a-kind couple in a unique way.

Jay and Charity Jones celebrated 15 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the cat sanctuary. The couple got married in 2002 and decided instead of having children they would devote their lives to their cats.

It's the first ever wedding vow renewal for the Cat House on the Kings and the owner Lynea Lattanzio officiated the private service.

The Cat House on the Kings is California's largest no-cage, no-kill, lifetime cat sanctuary, and adoption center.
