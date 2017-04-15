SOCIETY

Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church

Inside the church gate at People's Church, crowds of kids and parents walked through for a massive Easter Egg Hunt. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thousands of kids and their families took part in an Easter Egg Harvest at People's Church in northwest Fresno.

Inside the church gate, hundreds of kids and parents walked through for a massive Easter egg hunt. And while some had their eyes on the eggs, others had their eyes on the sky as the CHP landed its helicopter carrying the Easter Bunny.

The event at People's Church brought families like the Maynards out, and mom Breanne says perfect weather helped create a great atmosphere for her two kids.

"Just to see all the kids everyone is having fun and, yeah, it's just great," she said.

Her six-year-old son Darius was one of dozens of kids who filled their bags to the top with candy.

"How does it make you feel to get a lot of candy?" an Action News reporter asked.

"Happy," he said.

His sister feels the same way. She says the activities made everything more enjoyable.

"We played all the games and the bounce houses and then we did the Easter egg hunt," Pareesa said.

Lead pastor Dale Oquist says this free event is done each year to bring the community together.

"It's just a matter of being in this community saying we want to be here and serve you," he said.

As for that Easter egg hunt, more than 250,000 eggs were used, and when it is all done and over with, they will all be tossed in bins and reused for next year.
