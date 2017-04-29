LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Women with Cancer have a chance to Look Good and Feel Better

Aired Sunday, April 30, 2017
Women have an opportunity to combat the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. The American Cancer Society has the Look Good, Feel Better program. It's also offered in Spanish.

Sonia Monia started losing her hair during chemotherapy but she refused to lose her confidence. "I told my son...shave it off. He goes are you sure mom? And I go ya shave it off."

Monia was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in November. Along with beating cancer she says she just wants to be ordinary during these extraordinary circumstances.

"Remember ladies, blending is the key."

And at the Look Good Feel Better Workshop...for Luzca Bien Sientase Mejor...normalcy is everything.

"When you walk in...everyone is just awesome. They're not treating you any different just because you have cancer you know? They're treating you very normal and I think that was very normal to me."

The Spanish language workshop is the first of its kind in Fresno and offers free beauty classes for Latina women during cancer treatment. The American Cancer Society has had the Look Good Feel Better program for years but never in Spanish until now.

Rose Figueroa/Volunteer: " It makes them a little more comfortable we let them know that they speak their own language."

From skincare....to wig advice...these cosmetology volunteers restore beauty for women inside...and out.

"It's hard...it's scary...but the support is out there. Any women going through this should look for it because it's there."

Guests: Sonia Monia/Cancer Survivor and Veronica Garcia/Look Good Feel Better Volunteer

Look Good Feel Better
Luzca Bien Sientase Mejor

1-800-395-LOOK
www.lookgoodfeelbetter.org

Spanish Workshops
May 8,
July, September, November
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
Fresno
1-800-227-2345

