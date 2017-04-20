FRESNO

Local group gets sneak peak of Fulton Mall project

Members of the Valley Cultural Coalition got a sneak peek at the progress being made at Fulton Mall. (KFSN)

Members of the Valley Cultural Coalition got a sneak peek at the progress being made at Fulton Mall.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership Thursday hosted a tour giving the group a look at how much it's changed over the past few months. They got a chance to see the way crews have transformed the outdoor shopping area to soon allow for cars to drive through Fulton Mall.

"People like seeing things unfold, that's why we have (TV) shows about how to cook and fix cars-- like that process of transformation," said Craig Scharton, Fulton District Manager.

The construction project is expected to be complete by the end of July or beginning of August.

Anyone interested in a behind the scenes tour can contact the Downtown Fresno Partnership by emailing Craig Scharton at fresnocraig@gmail.com.
