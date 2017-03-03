Local veteran has portrait drawn by former President and featured in art book

Behind every portrait in the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas is a story of courage. One of them is retired U.S. Army Sergeant Justin Bond."There's a lot more deserving vets out there. Who knows how I got into it. It's definitely a big honor."Bond is a wounded veteran; he lost his leg fighting insurgents in Iraq. But it's non-profit work that defines this soldier and gets him invited to places like a former President's home.Former President Bush is bringing distinction to 66 veterans whose portraits he painted for his new book."Just in the last couple of days I've received 75 to 100 messages asking if I can sign the book for them. People are mailing the book out," said Bond.You will find him on page 111 in Portraits of Courage: a Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors.Bush said, "This is a chance to honor and help bridge the divide between the military and civilians."A divide in which Bond fights to unite every day-- it started from turning his own life around after transitioning back to civilian life."It's continued on from that, from talking people down to literally taking guns out of people's mouths."Bond's non-profit Our Heroes' Dreams provides 24 hours assistance to veterans no matter where they are or what they need."One day I was able to save one person. One of my friends reached out and after that I realized maybe I do have a purpose."A true definition of courage, captured by a man who knows the sacrifice of a hero.The net proceeds of the book benefit the George W. Bush Presidential Center, a non-profit organization that helps post 9/11 veterans and their families.For $250 you can get a special edition copy signed by the former President.