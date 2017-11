Paul Huerta graduated from Madera High School in 1997and spent the next 20 years in the Marines.Since he retired this year, he has had his hands full around the house, so Home Depot decided to step in and help.Dozens of workers showed up at his house and surprised him with repairs.Huerta says he plans to spend more time with this wife and two young sons, and the repairs made it safe for his kids to use the stairs.