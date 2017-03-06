Man enlists flash mob for River Park proposal

A dance party took place in the middle of the weekend shopping rush at River Park in north Fresno this weekend, but it was actually part of an elaborate plan.Eric Wieland tells Action News it took him about a month and a half to plan everything out for his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Hill.He got connected with a local choreographer who then recruited Fresno State dancers to be a part of this flash mob proposal. Eric says he was able to pull off the surprise with help from some of Shannon's friends.Another strategy he used to make sure Shannon wasn't suspicious was by picking a fight with her before leaving the house."It was all a diversion," he explained. "She didn't text or call me all day, but when she saw me she wasn't mad anymore."Eric and Shannon are both from Porterville but met about five years ago while working together as correctional officers in Delano.Shannon couldn't be a part of the interview because she lost her voice from all of the phone calls she received this weekend. She says she loved the surprise and plans on inviting all of the flash mob dancers to their wedding.