Many Valley families will soon celebrate the Day of the Kings with a special treat

Inside Corina's Bakery, employees are mixing, kneading and frosting Rosca de Reyes or Kings Bread."It's an exciting time to be a part of the Mexican tradition of Rosca de Reyes. It's also busy, because we have to make so many in such a short period of time so they can be nice, warm, and fresh for everybody," said Enrique Hernandez, Corina's Market and Bakery.Hernandez with said the holiday has spiritual roots."It's the day the kings went in search and found baby Jesus to present to him each a gift."The bread signifies a mix between the history and celebration. The dough is shaped like a crown and the candies represent jewels. Each treat has a few hidden baby Jesus figurines. So as families break bread together, there's also another fun tradition in store."The great thing about getting the baby Jesus is you get to make tamales and atole for all the family on February 2nd, the day of the candles. So they get the joy of getting the family back together again and sit down and have another dinner with the people that they love," said Hernandez.Before people can enjoy the bread on January 6th, employees are baking around the clock. Hernandez said, next to wedding season, this is one of their busiest times of the year."This year we are going to do about 500 for everybody. So it should be enough for those who come in early or last minute."The Rosca ranges in cost $13 from $20.Corina's and other bakeries plan on seeing big crowds Friday from opening to closing.