FRESNO

Many Valley families will soon celebrate the Day of the Kings with a special treat
EMBED </>More News Videos

Inside Corina's Bakery, employees are mixing, kneading and frosting Rosca de Reyes or Kings Bread. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside Corina's Bakery, employees are mixing, kneading and frosting Rosca de Reyes or Kings Bread.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the Mexican tradition of Rosca de Reyes. It's also busy, because we have to make so many in such a short period of time so they can be nice, warm, and fresh for everybody," said Enrique Hernandez, Corina's Market and Bakery.

Hernandez with said the holiday has spiritual roots.

"It's the day the kings went in search and found baby Jesus to present to him each a gift."

The bread signifies a mix between the history and celebration. The dough is shaped like a crown and the candies represent jewels. Each treat has a few hidden baby Jesus figurines. So as families break bread together, there's also another fun tradition in store.

"The great thing about getting the baby Jesus is you get to make tamales and atole for all the family on February 2nd, the day of the candles. So they get the joy of getting the family back together again and sit down and have another dinner with the people that they love," said Hernandez.

Before people can enjoy the bread on January 6th, employees are baking around the clock. Hernandez said, next to wedding season, this is one of their busiest times of the year.

"This year we are going to do about 500 for everybody. So it should be enough for those who come in early or last minute."

The Rosca ranges in cost $13 from $20.

Corina's and other bakeries plan on seeing big crowds Friday from opening to closing.
Related Topics:
societyfresnofoodFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Experts give some tips on how to prepare your car for the rainy weather
The threat of more wet weather in the valley raises concerns over flooding
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Several women's clothing chains deciding to leave Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
Tulare man wins $95k after making half-court shot Staples Center
Fresno to roll out 20 new FAX buses for faster commutes across the city
Polar plunges raise thousands for a good cause
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
Convicted murder Charles Manson still drawing public interest
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding
Large storm hits Central California
Show More
Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans
Car overturns in Visalia injury crash
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
Large almond hull pile catches fire in Fresno County
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
More News
Top Video
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Pistol-packing Texas grandma scares off armed intruder
Convicted murder Charles Manson still drawing public interest
More Video