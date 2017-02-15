Mural in Downtown Fresno celebrates the Valley's rich creative history

Francisco Letelier aims to lift spirits in the mural district. A wall on the side of the old Met Museum serves as an extra large canvas; the mural features a boy reading-- and birds."The birds represent the stories that are told, the stories that are read."Pages from books are also featured. This is a vision from the mind of Letelier-- a Southern California artist."It's an allegorical image showing how our minds, imagination and creativity can take flight."The building is home to CMAC, or the Community Media Access Collaborative.Local artist Mauro Carrera is also involved in the project which honors Valley artists, poets, and writers."It tells you the importance of poetry and the written word and how Fresno and the Central Valley is such a critical part of that," said Jerry Lee, CMAC Executive Director.Frank Delgado of Arte Americas secured grant funding for the mural."We've had recent two national poet laureates, national poet laureates in recent memory and a long list of authors and playwrights from William Saroyan on down."The artwork has brought life to what used to be big gray wall."It's wed to the community, to the people that are in the building now, to Arte Americas over my right shoulder, to the legacy and history of Fresno."The plan is to build a pocket park so people can enjoy an outdoor space where the mural serves as a backdrop.