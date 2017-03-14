Parents open free library in Southeast Fresno in memory of son who passed away from cancer

It was a celebration on Tuesday in Southeast Fresno at Cedar Courts. A free library was opened thanks to a generous donation from Murray and Francine Farber.The Farber's teamed up with the Housing Authority to start a program called "Mike's Books," in memory of their son who died of cancer.Mike was an avid reader and an advocate for low income families and the homeless.The Farber's said this library is special because children are encouraged to take the books home and bring them back whenever they are finished. They also stressed the importance of reading at a young age."We've learned it's important for kids to be able to learn by the time they're in the third grade if they're gonna have success-- get really along. After all, they could be the leaders of Fresno; they could be Fresno's doctors, lawyers, drivers, maybe a mayor in there. We want to give them a good jump on life," said Murray.This is the first of two libraries opening in partnership with the Housing Authority.There are 24,000 kids in the program who will get to enjoy "Mike's Books."