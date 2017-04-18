GOOD NEWS

Pretty in Pink: Organization gives free prom experience to underprivileged

It's prom season, and that means it's time to dress to impress for the magical evening. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's prom season, and that means it's time to dress to impress for the magical evening.

Assistance League Dream Dress is in their 5th year. They are working to make sure more than 500 get their belle of the ball experience with the dress of their dreams.

The program offers girls a unique shopping experience in their Paris-themed boutique. Girls who may not otherwise be able to attend school events such as prom or graduation can choose from more than 2,000 new and gently used dresses, jewelry, shoes and evening bags, all free of charge.

Referral forms are available through school personnel in the Fresno, Central and Clovis Unified school districts and local foster care agencies.

There are no income qualifications.

