Selma teen on a mission to help foster children

When a Selma High School senior isn't working on her studies, she's helping out in the school cafeteria.But Maria Fernanda says it's what she does in her free time that she's most proud of. The teen came out of the foster care system, and she wanted to find a way to help empower other foster children.So, she created Mari's Sweet Cases. Through generous donations, she's been able to load duffle bags with teddy bears, blankets and journals to help kids have a sense of belonging and something that is all their own."I, as a foster youth, have experienced having my stuff in trash bags," she said. "And it happens all the time. Constantly stuff in trash bags and that's what Mari's Sweet Cases is promoting."Maria teamed up with Together We Rise - a nonprofit aimed at helping foster children nationwide. Together, they have raised more than $3,000 for Mari's Sweet Cases and the number is climbing.