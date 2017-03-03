Some Valley children got the Kids Day celebration started early with a Carnival

Carnival games, furry friends, and most importantly smiling faces filled the halls of Valley Children's Hospital."We really wanted our patients to know Kids Day is for them. So even though they're here in the hospital and may not be able to participate on Tuesday, we still want something for them to be a part of and feel like they're really included in Kids Day," said Molly Marquez, Manager Annual Development.The Kids Day Carnival lifted patients' spirits by the dozen. This carnival may be kicking off the 30th anniversary celebration for Kids Day but Ahlexsis Misquez has another reason to celebrate.>"Cuz I get to go home.""She had surgery in January for her Chiari Malformation and on Sunday she started vomiting and having headaches," said Lucy Misquez, Ahlexsis mother.At just 8-years-old, like many of the patients at Valley Children's, Ahlexsis is dealing with a very grown up illness."She's had multiple surgeries and through it all she still smiles," said Lucy.Ahlexsis' mom Lucy says it's the close relationship with the nurses and doctors that gets them through times like this."Until you're here you don't realize just how much they do for you."And because of everything they do for their patients and families fundraiser's like Kids Day are so important to the hospital. Over the last 29 years Kids Day has raised more than $7-million for the patients at Valley Children's."Every component of Kids Day, every dollar raised, every donation that's texted in, it's all coming back here to Valley Children's and helping these patients," said Marquez.This year's goal is $625,000."The community is amazing every single year and we know that this special anniversary year is going to be our best one yet," said Marquez.You can help them reach their goal right now by texting "George" to 80077 or pick up a special edition of the Fresno Bee on Kids Day Tuesday March 7th.