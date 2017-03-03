KIDS DAY

Some Valley children got the Kids Day celebration started early with a Carnival

EMBED </>More News Videos

Carnival games, furry friends, and most importantly smiling faces filled the halls of Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Carnival games, furry friends, and most importantly smiling faces filled the halls of Valley Children's Hospital.

"We really wanted our patients to know Kids Day is for them. So even though they're here in the hospital and may not be able to participate on Tuesday, we still want something for them to be a part of and feel like they're really included in Kids Day," said Molly Marquez, Manager Annual Development.

The Kids Day Carnival lifted patients' spirits by the dozen. This carnival may be kicking off the 30th anniversary celebration for Kids Day but Ahlexsis Misquez has another reason to celebrate.>

"Cuz I get to go home."

"She had surgery in January for her Chiari Malformation and on Sunday she started vomiting and having headaches," said Lucy Misquez, Ahlexsis mother.

At just 8-years-old, like many of the patients at Valley Children's, Ahlexsis is dealing with a very grown up illness.

"She's had multiple surgeries and through it all she still smiles," said Lucy.

Ahlexsis' mom Lucy says it's the close relationship with the nurses and doctors that gets them through times like this.

"Until you're here you don't realize just how much they do for you."

And because of everything they do for their patients and families fundraiser's like Kids Day are so important to the hospital. Over the last 29 years Kids Day has raised more than $7-million for the patients at Valley Children's.

"Every component of Kids Day, every dollar raised, every donation that's texted in, it's all coming back here to Valley Children's and helping these patients," said Marquez.

This year's goal is $625,000.

"The community is amazing every single year and we know that this special anniversary year is going to be our best one yet," said Marquez.

You can help them reach their goal right now by texting "George" to 80077 or pick up a special edition of the Fresno Bee on Kids Day Tuesday March 7th.
Related Topics:
societygood newskids dayValley childrens hospitalmadera county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KIDS DAY
Kids Day 2017
Kids Day 2016 donations set an all-time record
New fundraising record set for Kids Day
#abc30insider Today
More kids day
SOCIETY
Tulare's Lighthouse Rescue Mission moves forward with plan to build new homeless shelter
Long time Southern California Edison employee who recently passed away honored in Exeter
Prep work begins for 65th Coarsegold Rodeo after organizer switch
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to hold naming contest for new-born baby rhino
More Society
Top Stories
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Show More
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
More News
Top Video
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Tulare's Lighthouse Rescue Mission moves forward with plan to build new homeless shelter
Long time Southern California Edison employee who recently passed away honored in Exeter
More Video