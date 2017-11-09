ANIMAL

Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's something you may think is true, but a new study answers the question, "Are People More Disturbed by Dog or Human Suffering?"

The study is published in the journal Society & Animals.

Two hundred and fifty-six undergraduates at a major Northeastern University were asked to indicate their degree of empathy for a brutally beaten human adult or child versus an adult dog or puppy, as described in a fictitious news report.

The result?

The study participants "found more empathy for victims who are human children, puppies, and fully-grown dogs than for victims who are adult humans."

The other significant finding was that age makes a difference for empathy in humans, but that's not the case when it comes to dogs.

Female participants were significantly more empathetic toward all victims than were their male counterparts.
