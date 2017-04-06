SOCIETY

Teenager takes his 93-year-old grandma to prom

Connor Campbell and his 93-year-old grandma Betty Jane Keene had a blast at the school dance. (Jacqueline Campbell)

Connor Campbell gave his 93-year-old grandmother a wonderful treat when he took her to his prom.

"I had a wrist corsage with pink roses. He had a pink rose boutonniere," Betty Jane Keene, Connor's grandmother, told ABC News. "He had a pink tie and vest with his tuxedo. He's such a handsome boy."

A year ago, the South Carolina teen had promised to take his grandma to prom and finally got the chance on April 1. "He had told all his friends. Every boy and girl," Keene said. "It was about 100 children at that dance and it was so lovely and they all came up and shook my hand and then I got Connor to dance with me. He's not a dancer, but I am."

Keene said her favorite part of the magical night was dancing with her grandson. Despite the fun time grandma said she wouldn't go with Connor again.

"I won't go next year," she told ABC News. "I want him to find a girlfriend."
