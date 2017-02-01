FRESNO COUNTY

Valley veteran who helps other vets in need recovering after accident

EMBED </>More News Videos

A day after the wreck Justin Bond checked on his truck at a Caruthers towing yard. (KFSN)

By
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A day after the wreck Justin Bond checked on his truck at a Caruthers towing yard. His 2015 Chevy truck was badly damaged after he says he was hit by a woman in a white van trying to make a turn on Highway 41 in Caruthers.

Bond's dog was with him.

"And it flipped it up and it came down. We landed. The camper shell came off and Boomer when she hit, she busted the back window out. Boomer flew out of the back window when it was in the air."

Amazingly Bond and Boomer were okay.

"He came up and he started licking the blood off my arm."

The army veteran lost a leg after being shot through both knees in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004.

His "Our Heroes Dreams" truck provided the means for Bond's mission to help other vets. He covered 47,000 miles last year including a trip to Canada and Mexico.

"2200 miles for the 22 veteran suicides a day at 10 miles an hour."

Phone numbers on the vehicle always draw people in.

"I don't know. We definitely won't be able to get it wrapped again," said bond.

"Vets are really reluctant to ask for help. We found that and this truck has encouraged a lot of them to call our 800 number," said Betty Goertzen, Our Heroes Dreams President.

Prior to the crash Bond just finished speaking to 30 veterans at the Fresno VA Hospital to help them find a new mission.

"So we can't serve the country overseas. You can still serve your community; you can still serve your brothers. You can serve your church or your family and when you realize you still have purpose you realize you don't have to be on the bottle on the couch," said Betty Goertzen, Our Heroes Dreams President.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Our Heroes Dreams continue their work.

"It's sad, very sad. We could be out today helping save lives you know," said Bond.

After the crash Bond was more concerned for his dog and the people in the other vehicle-- they were okay.
Related Topics:
societyveteranaccidentfresno countyCaruthers
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
National Signing Day
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Convicted Fresno County killer and death row inmate found dead in prison
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops
Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
Clovis students organize mental health awareness campaign amid rise of youth suicide
More Society
Top Stories
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
2 hostages released, 2 others remain in Smyrna, Del. prison
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
Show More
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Video
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
Fresno State inks 23 players in Tedford's first recruiting class
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
Local organization helping legal immigrants sort out fact from fiction with temporary travel ban
More Video