Valley veteran who helps other vets in need recovering after accident

A day after the wreck Justin Bond checked on his truck at a Caruthers towing yard. His 2015 Chevy truck was badly damaged after he says he was hit by a woman in a white van trying to make a turn on Highway 41 in Caruthers.Bond's dog was with him."And it flipped it up and it came down. We landed. The camper shell came off and Boomer when she hit, she busted the back window out. Boomer flew out of the back window when it was in the air."Amazingly Bond and Boomer were okay."He came up and he started licking the blood off my arm."The army veteran lost a leg after being shot through both knees in Fallujah, Iraq in 2004.His "Our Heroes Dreams" truck provided the means for Bond's mission to help other vets. He covered 47,000 miles last year including a trip to Canada and Mexico."2200 miles for the 22 veteran suicides a day at 10 miles an hour."Phone numbers on the vehicle always draw people in."I don't know. We definitely won't be able to get it wrapped again," said bond."Vets are really reluctant to ask for help. We found that and this truck has encouraged a lot of them to call our 800 number," said Betty Goertzen, Our Heroes Dreams President.Prior to the crash Bond just finished speaking to 30 veterans at the Fresno VA Hospital to help them find a new mission."So we can't serve the country overseas. You can still serve your community; you can still serve your brothers. You can serve your church or your family and when you realize you still have purpose you realize you don't have to be on the bottle on the couch," said Betty Goertzen, Our Heroes Dreams President.A GoFundMe account has been established to help Our Heroes Dreams continue their work."It's sad, very sad. We could be out today helping save lives you know," said Bond.After the crash Bond was more concerned for his dog and the people in the other vehicle-- they were okay.