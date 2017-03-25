Clovis West Girls Basketball wins State Title 44-40 over Archbishop Mitty

It wasn't easy, but the Clovis West girls basketball team is CIF Open Division State Champions with a 44-40 win over Archbishop Mitty.
After leading after the first quarter and struggling much of the 2nd half, Clovis West pulled together in the 4th quarter to win the first state title in program history.
Sports Director Tommy Tran is in Sacramento and will have a full report tonight at 11 p.m.
