SPORTS

Clovis West Girls Basketball wins State Title 44-40 over Archbishop Mitty

Golden Eagles win CIF Open Division State Championship

It wasn't easy, but the Clovis West girls basketball team is CIF Open Division State Champions with a 44-40 win over Archbishop Mitty.

After leading after the first quarter and struggling much of the 2nd half, Clovis West pulled together in the 4th quarter to win the first state title in program history.

Sports Director Tommy Tran is in Sacramento and will have a full report tonight at 11 p.m.
Related Topics:
sportssportsClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sissons, Neal each score twice as Predators sink Sharks 7-2
Rudy Gobert to Jazz: Make winning plays, worry less about stats
Bull riders deliver food to families in need at Save Mart Center
Paul Arriola joins U.S. while Lletget, Brooks, Morris, Orozco all withdraw
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities identify suspected shooter that left 1 dead, 4 injured in Southeast Fresno
Authorities investigating homicide in Dinuba after man shot dead
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Sanger police cruiser while drunk
Man hospitalized after being shot during northwest Fresno house party
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting along the Las Vegas Strip; gunman surrenders
Clovis police call in SWAT team after shooting
Oakland running out of time to keep Raiders
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured, including 5-month-old, in Southeast Fresno shooting
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Valley congressmen and experts sound off on withdrawal of Obamacare replacement
Former Dos Palos High School teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos