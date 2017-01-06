SPORTS

Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sports Director Tommy Tran reports from Houston, TX (KFSN)

By and Chris Alvarez
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raiderssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Strathmore football falls in final seconds of State Championship
Friday Night Football - State Semifinals
More sports
SPORTS
Good Sports: DeChambeau, Watney pair up for Gift of Life
P.J. Fleck named Minnesota coach: 'I am here to change the culture'
Sharks hope to end slump against Red Wings
Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes for making racially charged joke
More Sports
Top Stories
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Merced County preps for flooding ahead of weekend storm
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
Show More
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park closed due to upcoming storm
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
More News
Top Video
01/06/17: News Minute
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
More Video