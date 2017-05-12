Diamond Dogs host MW Leaders New Mexico on Senior Weekend

The Diamond Dogs are getting set to host conference leaders New Mexico this weekend.It's also the final home series for Fresno State and that means Senior Weekend.'Dogs are hot right now and playing some of their best baseball of the season.Winners of 8 out of their last 10, Fresno State needs to win both of their remaining series in the regular season to clinch a Top-4 spot in the Mountain West Tournament.Fresno State is 26-22 overall, 13-11 MW (3rd in standings) Senior Scott Silva and Head Coach Mike Batesole told Action News the key has been a sense of urgency among this veteran group."I think you're right on. I think they truly sense the urgency, you know some of these guys aren't going to get drafted. This really is their last few weeks of college baseball and of baseball all together. And you can feel it. You can feel it in their at-bats. You can feel it in their emotions. I've been coaching these guys for four years. And the emotion that they have now, when they do something well. Or if they strike out to end in inning with a guy at 2nd. It's much more than what it ever has been in all four years. I think they feel the end. And I think they really, really want to finish strong. And I want them to finish strong, too." said Batesole."I just think right now, all of the pieces to the puzzle are getting put together. At the beginning of the season, we'd be like pitching would be good. And the hitting wouldn't be good. I just think now everything is kind of meshing well and we're working together as a team. I think it's the right time at the end of the season to get going." added Silva.