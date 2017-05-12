FRESNO STATE

Diamond Dogs host MW Leaders New Mexico on Senior Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Diamond Dogs are getting set to host conference leaders New Mexico this weekend. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Diamond Dogs are getting set to host conference leaders New Mexico this weekend.

It's also the final home series for Fresno State and that means Senior Weekend.

'Dogs are hot right now and playing some of their best baseball of the season.
Winners of 8 out of their last 10, Fresno State needs to win both of their remaining series in the regular season to clinch a Top-4 spot in the Mountain West Tournament.

Fresno State is 26-22 overall, 13-11 MW (3rd in standings) Senior Scott Silva and Head Coach Mike Batesole told Action News the key has been a sense of urgency among this veteran group.

"I think you're right on. I think they truly sense the urgency, you know some of these guys aren't going to get drafted. This really is their last few weeks of college baseball and of baseball all together. And you can feel it. You can feel it in their at-bats. You can feel it in their emotions. I've been coaching these guys for four years. And the emotion that they have now, when they do something well. Or if they strike out to end in inning with a guy at 2nd. It's much more than what it ever has been in all four years. I think they feel the end. And I think they really, really want to finish strong. And I want them to finish strong, too." said Batesole.

"I just think right now, all of the pieces to the puzzle are getting put together. At the beginning of the season, we'd be like pitching would be good. And the hitting wouldn't be good. I just think now everything is kind of meshing well and we're working together as a team. I think it's the right time at the end of the season to get going." added Silva.
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statebaseballcollegeFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO STATE
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
Dung earns 2nd straight MW honor, 'dogs still alive in MW title race
Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame unveils new home at Fresno State
Aspiring entrepreneurs at Fresno State learn what it takes to launch a start-up company
More fresno state
SPORTS
Giants' Cueto and Reds' Feldman face off again
Dodgers' Kershaw aims for 20th win vs. Rockies
Rangers feeling positive ahead of Athletics' visit
Hoffman, Gonzalez lift Rockies to 10-7 win over Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Fire crews battle house fire in Fresno County near Kerman
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall
Jury listens to wiretap conversations of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
As temperatures rise, Shaver Lake area becomes a big concern for firefighters
Show More
California governor wants more spending for schools
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
More News
Top Video
Fire crews battle house fire in Fresno County near Kerman
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
Jury listens to wiretap conversations of former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
More Video