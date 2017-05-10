FRESNO

Dung earns 2nd straight MW honor, 'dogs still alive in MW title race

The Bulldog softball team will need a minor miracle to win their third straight Mountain West title. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Bulldog softball team will need a minor miracle to win their third straight Mountain West title.

Fresno State is in a position to accomplish this largely in part to the right arm of Sophomore Kamalani Dung.

During the 'Dogs six-game winning streak, Dung has pitched every inning and won every game. That has led to her winning back-to-back Pitcher of the Week awards.

"Kama" as she's called may be the team's ace now, but that wasn't the case to begin the year. Her coaches and teammates explain what's been the difference during this run.

"Kama's grown and I've always said, I don't know if you guys remember early in the year. Kama's is a thrower and we need to teach her how to pitch. And she's learning how to pitch now. She's learning how to pitch through certain situations. A thrower gets in there and just wants to throw the ball by people and doesn't learn from either the scouting report or the previous pitch. And what you're seeing from Kama is she's building from something. If something works, she's able to maintain that scouting report into that next step back when she's facing people." said head coach Linda Garza

"I've been rooting for her, i mean we're used to that kind of having that. Like it's not healthy, but you know I mean, we're used to having that one pitcher like we had the Jill and she would, we always knew Jill would have the ball. I mean we have a great pitching staff, but you know sometimes it's just natural for teams our team to play better behind one. Whether one's not pitching well or not. And for some reason, Kama's that one and we just tend to like have a lot more energy and we hit well behind her." added Utility Player Lindsey Willmon.

Fresno State can win the MW title if:

- Fresno State sweeps Colorado State AND

- UNLV sweeps San Jose State AND

- San Diego State loses at least one game to Nevada
