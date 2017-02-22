Mendota's Danny Trejo tops California career goals scored list

Google Danny Trejo and you will find a movie star. Search for Danny Trejo soccer and you will find California's all-time goal leader."He's famous you know, I'm getting there. I'm getting known," said Trejo.Trejo is well known in soccer circles and just last week the superstar senior broke the California record of 192 career goals scored by a boys soccer player. Trejo has 193 career goals and counting."I just ran across. The goalie came out, faked him right a little bit. He gave me his step and I just kicked it then," said Trejo."It's an unbelievable feeling, it felt like I was the one who scored it. I was literally trying to go into the field and celebrate with him," said Mendota soccer head coach Juan Magana.Trejo plays not only soccer but basketball and runs track as well, all the while currently maintaining a 3.7 GPA during his senior year. He's caught the attention of a handful of colleges who are offering scholarships to play soccer at the next level."Being from Mendota, small town, we all want to make big things. I'm willing to work hard," said Trejo."It motivates us and make us think we can go big in soccer because that's his motivation he wants to go pro," added teammate Kevin Castro.Now his sights are set on leading Mendota to back-to-back Central Section Division-VI titles."Now I know my name is in the record books, it's the one thing I wanted. I just want to win valley's with my team," said Trejo.