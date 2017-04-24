FRESNO COUNTY

Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say

A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semi-truck in Fresno County. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semi-truck in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed Highway 41 from Harlan Avenue to Laguna Avenue for several hours after a flatbed semi-truck slammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider. Investigators say the motorcycle was stopped at the traffic light when the truck struck from behind, dragging the motorcycle and the driver into a field.
Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck who ran away from the scene on foot is now in custody. He has a French passport.

The Lowes flatbed semi-truck he was driving was stolen out of Los Angeles.

Highway 41 has re-opened to traffic in both directions. Mt Whitney Ave remains closed at Highway 41.

