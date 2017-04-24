Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1710917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some police K9's will have an extra layer of protection, thanks to school students

A Harley Davidson motorcycle rider from Riverdale was killed after being hit by a stolen flatbed semi-truck in Fresno County.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed Highway 41 from Harlan Avenue to Laguna Avenue for several hours after a flatbed semi-truck slammed into a motorcycle, killing the rider. Investigators say the motorcycle was stopped at the traffic light when the truck struck from behind, dragging the motorcycle and the driver into a field.Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck who ran away from the scene on foot is now in custody. He has a French passport.The Lowes flatbed semi-truck he was driving was stolen out of Los Angeles.Highway 41 has re-opened to traffic in both directions. Mt Whitney Ave remains closed at Highway 41.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.