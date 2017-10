An investigation is underway in Tulare after a man was hit and killed by a big rig. It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning in the area of Highway 99 and Bardsley.The California Highway Patrol said the man was walking in the roadway when the semi hit him. The driver stopped immediately and called 911.Both southbound lanes on the 99 were shut down for the crash, but have since reopened.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.