Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man

Long after deputies cleared this crime scene and blood stains dried --the hateful exchange on Avenue 310 stuck in people's minds."Once I seen that I was like, wow, there really an issue, this is crazy," said Linda, the victim's sister-in-law.Deputies say an argument escalated into a stabbing Sunday in Goshen--one they believe was racially motivated.Detectives say Jordan Peck and Hadden Kennedy attacked a 60-year-old man while yelling racial slurs.The victim's family did not want to show their faces on camera, but say the suspects were not remorseful."Making faces saying he got what he deserved, I mean just like a kid when you're little and hold your hands up and stick your tongue out, they were doing that," said Linda.Family members say the suspects stuck around after the crime, threatening neighbors who showed up to help."As he was standing there doing that, the guy was asking him, you want to be there with him? You want to be down there with your buddy, you want something do," said Linda.Neighbors say the suspects live just a block away from the victims and have been known to make racial comments in the past.The Tulare County District Attorney's office charged both men Tuesday with attempted murder along with several sentencing enhancements, including one for a hate crime.