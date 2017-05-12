Clovis Farmers Market returns for the Summer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1984267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A staple of summertime is making it's way back to the Valley.

A staple of summertime is making it's way back to the Valley.The summer Friday night market kicks off Friday night with fun, food and entertainment. The market opens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and continues every Friday night through September.This year Old Town is going to feature an art showcase. There will be more than twenty artists every Friday night throughout the season. You'll find a broad assortment of artists with everything from originally authored books, sculpture, photography, wood carving, ceramics, jewelry making, paintings and more!You can stock up on some of your favorites while supporting local business.Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.