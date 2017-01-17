News Minute: 01/17/17
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump
Show More
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
More News
Top Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
More Video