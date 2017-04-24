Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
News Minute: 04/24/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1901916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories
Monday, April 24, 2017 08:00PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Show More
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
More News
Top Video
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno