Mertroy Harris is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct.

Houston police released video showing four armed murder suspects toting rifles while trying to carjack a woman and her 11-month-old niece in a minivan.The surveillance video shows the suspects ditching a wrecked car moments before trying to steal the vehicle Monday.According to Houston police, the carjacking took place in the area of London Street near Cullen. Police said the suspects are linked to an earlier shooting nearby that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.Not all of the suspects made their way into the minivan. Police arrested 27-year-old Mertroy Harris, who ran away from the area on foot.He is facing charges of murder and felony deadly conduct.Police released the surveillance video as part of their search for the remaining three suspects.They urged anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.