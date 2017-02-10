WEATHER

Another round of heavy rain floods Mariposa streets

A week after Mariposa was pummeled by a downpour, heavy rain dumped down on the area again - causing parking lots and roads to turn into waterfalls and lakes in just a matter of hours. (KFSN)

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Rain fell heavily in Mariposa County for hours Friday.

Water quickly rushed down the parking lot of one store after the flooding. Crews were at the scene trying to clear the water, but public works say there are issues happening all around the county.

A week after Mariposa was pummeled by a downpour, heavy rain dumped down on the area again - causing parking lots and roads to turn into waterfalls and lakes in just a matter of hours.

"We're seeing water flows that no one has experienced before," Mariposa County Supervisor Kevin Cann said.

Crews are working around the clock to clear the roads, and the CHP division in Mariposa says they've been inundated with calls regarding landslides and rushing water. Gary Brown works for the county's public works and says the downpour is causing conditions to change quickly.

"Our roadway department is overwhelmed, they're just going everywhere they can," he said.

County officials are expecting more than $1 million in damage after Friday's storm.

"We're already somewhat financially devastated from the tree mortality," Cann said. "So, this is a compounding of financial impacts, both private, county, public works."

Water also made its way into some classrooms at Mariposa County High School and almost all tryouts and soccer matches were canceled because of the downpour.

"Our fields are in really bad shape, they're flooded," Trace Desandres with the school said. "And there's no relief in sight right now."

As officials work to prevent more damage, they're also working on fixing the Indian Peak Bridge that was demolished during last week's storm.

"To reconstruct this bridge in-house, with our own crew and our own resources," Brown said.

The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for the county that will go until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews will be working around the clock and throughout the weekend to clear roads, look for damage, and respond to calls. The CHP says there haven't been any accidents yet in the Mariposa County area.

The county's public works are hoping for a break from the rain because they say they're really being pushed to the limit.
