Athletes try to keep cool during Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High

Saturday was hot but these athletes know the meet must go on and the only way to survive is by staying hydrated.The blistering heat, with highs soaring close to triple digits, were not enough to keep the parents from supporting their kids at the Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School."It is hot, it is super hot," Kimberly Clark of Union City said.Clark's daughter is participating in the discus and shot put competition. She is from the Bay Area and has to get creative to survive in the scorching Central Valley weather."I make friends with the vendors and go hang out in their tents in between events," she said.It's not something Zion Chatman can do. He is from Fresno and says the heat is not for him even though he's used to running in it."I'm here every single day, and I'm thinking about leaving early because of this heat," he said.Coach Jonathan Heuer has kids performing from northern California. He says he's always keeping an eye on his first-timers who have not competed under these conditions."It's always kind of a big question mark as to how the kids will respond you know," he explained. "It's foggy in the Bay Area, so it rarely gets over 80. So some kids are fine with it - other kids - you never know."But for some, this is the type of weather they prefer when hoping to take home a big win."It's easier to pull muscles in the cold, way more," Ciynamon Steveson of Temecula said. "And in the heat, your muscles like warm up in the sun."